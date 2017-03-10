Fraser Nelson Takes Tories to Task on NI

Fraser Nelson says that the Conservatives broke a contract with the country over national insurance #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/YbW5B1bBt0 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 9 March 2017

Karen Bradley wheeled out the nonsense Tory line that the legislation only referred to Class 1 NICs. It is the same line that has been sent to Tory MPs doing broadcast today:

This is dire stuff. The legislation came after the election – the manifesto did not mention anything about Class 1 NICs. As spin goes it really is weak…