Fraser Nelson Takes Tories to Task on NI

Karen Bradley wheeled out the nonsense Tory line that the legislation only referred to Class 1 NICs. It is the same line that has been sent to Tory MPs doing broadcast today:

This is dire stuff. The legislation came after the election – the manifesto did not mention anything about Class 1 NICs. As spin goes it really is weak…

Tags: , ,
People:
March 10, 2017 at 10:55 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jonathan Price, defence lawyer for Katie Hopkins…

“Twitter is not somewhere where one goes to make well-reasoned, well-legalled arguments.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News
New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots