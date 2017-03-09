Tory Commissioned Polling Showed Keeping Promises Key Desire of Voters

Theresa May’s spokesman has spent the morning awkwardly dodging questions about whether she believes politicians should keep their promises. The PM and Chancellor have forgotten the key lesson delivered to them by David Cameron after the 2015 election. In the days after the Tory victory, Cameron convened two meetings, one with the Cabinet and one with Tory MPs in Portcullis House. On both occasions Cameron had one overriding message – they must keep their election promises: “This document is the programme we have a mandate to deliver. All of it… we will be properly accountable. When you vote for something you get it… That is one of the most important things we can do to restore trust and faith in politics”. This was not just rhetoric, it had research behind it.

The reason Cameron was so resolute on this point was because the Tories had commissioned post-election polling from Crosby-Textor-Fullbrook asking the public what they expected of the government. CTF found that the key voter desire was for the government to deliver on promises. Whatever sophistry they now spin voters understood the Tory tax lock promise was no VAT, National Insurance or income tax rises. Theresa May was sat opposite David Cameron when he delivered his pollster’s key message whilst waving the manifesto in front of her – she is now defying Dave’s warning and allowing Hammond to trash the Tory brand…