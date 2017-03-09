Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Readmitted to Labour

RMT union boss Steve Hedley was readmitted to the Labour Party last month after serving a suspension for calling fellow members “careerist little sh*ts”and “right wing traitors”. Hedley is just the type to espouse Jezza’s “kinder, gentler politics” – he previously said Tories should be “taken out and shot“, was once accused of assaulting a woman and called for the overthrow of capitalism on Russia Today. Hedley was suspended last year after Labour’s NEC issued a ruling outlawing members calling each other “traitor”, “scum” or “scab”. Yet two days after being reinstated last month, Hedley was back on Facebook throwing around accusations about a “scab’s charter”:

Labour relaxes its rules for a union top dog…

Tags:
People:
March 9, 2017 at 2:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tories outflanked on pro-enterprise by the LibDems. Tim Farron says:

“Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath
Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website
PMQs & Budget Sketch PMQs & Budget Sketch
Budget: Hammond’s Tax Bombing Raid on Britain Budget: Hammond’s Tax Bombing Raid on Britain
Budget: Treasury Spin Falls Apart Budget: Treasury Spin Falls Apart
Budget: Hammond Breaks Tory Manifesto Pledge Budget: Hammond Breaks Tory Manifesto Pledge
Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked
Listen: Hawking on Corbyn Listen: Hawking on Corbyn
Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape
Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife
Hague Calls for Early Election Hague Calls for Early Election
Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed
High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit
Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet
Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper