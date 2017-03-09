Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Readmitted to Labour

RMT union boss Steve Hedley was readmitted to the Labour Party last month after serving a suspension for calling fellow members “careerist little sh*ts”and “right wing traitors”. Hedley is just the type to espouse Jezza’s “kinder, gentler politics” – he previously said Tories should be “taken out and shot“, was once accused of assaulting a woman and called for the overthrow of capitalism on Russia Today. Hedley was suspended last year after Labour’s NEC issued a ruling outlawing members calling each other “traitor”, “scum” or “scab”. Yet two days after being reinstated last month, Hedley was back on Facebook throwing around accusations about a “scab’s charter”:

Labour relaxes its rules for a union top dog…