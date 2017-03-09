Sarah Vine’s “RAGE” at NIC Rise “Clobbering” Women

The view from one half of the Gove household: Sarah Vine expresses “RAGE” at the impact of Hammond’s NI hike on self-employed women. Don’t underestimate the private anger in Tory circles as Number 10 insists there will be no u-turn…
Tories outflanked on pro-enterprise by the LibDems. Tim Farron says:
“Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing.”