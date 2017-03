Tory MP Dominic Raab admits he is “not keen” on what he describes as the “thorny” issue of NI changes pic.twitter.com/eGSQ5OQM7h — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 9, 2017

Dominic Raab says he is “not keen” on the NICs rise: “I don’t like this”. IDS has meanwhile compared it to the George H.W. Bush “read my lips” moment. By Guido’s lunchtime count there are now 12 Tory MPs who have publicly come out against the hike, full list here.