Looks like a u-turn is coming. Tory minister Guto Bebb says the government should apologise to voters for yesterday’s Budget:

“I believe we should apologise. I will apologise to every voter in Wales that read the Conservative manifesto in the 2015 election.”

Will the policy still stand by tonight? Quite something for the Chancellor’s own ministers to be calling for him to apologise 24 hours after a Budget. Here are the full list of public rebels.