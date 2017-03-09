May Takes Hammer to Four Tory Manifesto Promises

Theresa May and Philip Hammond are breaking four key 2015 manifesto promises:

Pledge: No rise in National Insurance contributions.

May / Hammond: National Insurance rise for self-employed.

Broken.

Pledge: Eliminate the deficit and start running a surplus in 2018-19.

May / Hammond: Deficit due to be eliminated in 2025/26.

Broken.

Pledge: Annual net migration in the tens of thousands.

May / Hammond: Immigration at 273,000, no prospect of this being kept.

Broken.

Pledge: Introduce a British Bill of Rights.

May / Hammond: Shelved until after Brexit.

Broken.

Some hard-of-understanding Remainers think the 2015 single market commitment should be included in this list. Obviously – though some FT / New Statesman types are clearly struggling to grasp this simple fact – the referendum provides a democratic justification and imperative for this. Nonetheless, Theresa May and Philip Hammond are breaking four major manifesto commitments…

March 9, 2017 at 4:12 pm



Quote of the Day

Tories outflanked on pro-enterprise by the LibDems. Tim Farron says:

“Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing.”

