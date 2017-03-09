May Takes Hammer to Four Tory Manifesto Promises

Theresa May and Philip Hammond are breaking four key 2015 manifesto promises:

Pledge: No rise in National Insurance contributions.

May / Hammond: National Insurance rise for self-employed.

Broken.

Pledge: Eliminate the deficit and start running a surplus in 2018-19.

May / Hammond: Deficit due to be eliminated in 2025/26.

Broken.

Pledge: Annual net migration in the tens of thousands.

May / Hammond: Immigration at 273,000, no prospect of this being kept.

Broken.

Pledge: Introduce a British Bill of Rights.

May / Hammond: Shelved until after Brexit.

Broken.