Farage has been sighted entering the Ecuadorian embassy this morning:

Genuine scoop: just saw Nigel Farage enter the Ecuadorian Embassy. — Normal name (@custardgannet) March 9, 2017

Guido can confirm he is currently in the building. LBC exclusive interview with Assange? Nige has spent the last few weeks banging on about sexual assaults in Sweden, perhaps he is seeking expert advice…