Treasury Spin Falls Apart

What our five year tax lock means for you. pic.twitter.com/fRT6Hp7BZX — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 29, 2015

The Treasury is shamelessly spinning that the Tory manifesto commitment on National Insurance only referred to Class 1 NICs, not Class 4. This is untrue. There is no mention of Class 1 or Class 4 NICs in the Tory manifesto, it says very clearly in black and white that there will be no increases to National Insurance whatsoever. As Tom Watson says, they must have put the words “Class 1” in invisible ink. The Treasury won’t be getting away with spinning these alternative facts…