Tories “Guaranteed” They Would Not Raise National Insurance

Speaking before the election in April 2015, David Cameron could not have been clearer that a Tory government would not raise National Insurance. He vowed that the Tories would not raise taxes for working people and warned Ed Miliband would put up taxes:

“I make this pledge, that if you elect me as your Prime Minister there will be no increase in VAT, no increase in National Insurance, no increase in income tax… I know we can do what needs to be done without reaching into the wallets of hard working people and taking their money. So I make this pledge. I make the pledge on the card today…

Now here’s the choice: you get me, you get that guarantee about taxes. You get Ed Miliband and you’ve got someone who… would make a different cut. He would put up taxes, reach into your pay packet and cut your pay. That’s the choice.

I say working people in this country have paid enough tax. As this economy recovers I want you to be able to keep more of your own money to spend as you choose. That is the choice, take home pay going up with the Conservatives or take home pay going down because they put up your taxes with Labour.

That’s the choice, that is the choice at this election and I say let us be on the side of working people: you have paid enough tax, I’ll keep your taxes down, I’ll be cutting your taxes, you’ve paid enough, it’s time for waste in government to go, it’s time for reform of welfare, it’s not time for higher taxes on working people. That is the right choice. That is the right future for our country.”