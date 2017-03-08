Tories “Guaranteed” They Would Not Raise National Insurance

Speaking before the election in April 2015, David Cameron could not have been clearer that a Tory government would not raise National Insurance. He vowed that the Tories would not raise taxes for working people and warned Ed Miliband would put up taxes:

“I make this pledge, that if you elect me as your Prime Minister there will be no increase in VAT, no increase in National Insurance, no increase in income tax… I know we can do what needs to be done without reaching into the wallets of hard working people and taking their money. So I make this pledge. I make the pledge on the card today…

Now here’s the choice: you get me, you get that guarantee about taxes. You get Ed Miliband and you’ve got someone who… would make a different cut. He would put up taxes, reach into your pay packet and cut your pay. That’s the choice.

I say working people in this country have paid enough tax. As this economy recovers I want you to be able to keep more of your own money to spend as you choose. That is the choice, take home pay going up with the Conservatives or take home pay going down because they put up your taxes with Labour.

That’s the choice, that is the choice at this election and I say let us be on the side of working people: you have paid enough tax, I’ll keep your taxes down, I’ll be cutting your taxes, you’ve paid enough, it’s time for waste in government to go, it’s time for reform of welfare, it’s not time for higher taxes on working people. That is the right choice. That is the right future for our country.”

The Tories even released this election poster:

Today, it is the Tories who are putting up National Insurance. Don’t believe the Treasury’s pathetic spin, it could not be any clearer that the Tories are breaking their election promise…

Tags: ,
People: /
March 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tories outflanked on pro-enterprise by the LibDems. Tim Farron says:

“Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PMQs & Budget Sketch PMQs & Budget Sketch
Budget: Hammond’s Tax Bombing Raid on Britain Budget: Hammond’s Tax Bombing Raid on Britain
Budget: Treasury Spin Falls Apart Budget: Treasury Spin Falls Apart
Budget: Hammond Breaks Tory Manifesto Pledge Budget: Hammond Breaks Tory Manifesto Pledge
Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked
Listen: Hawking on Corbyn Listen: Hawking on Corbyn
Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape
Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife
Hague Calls for Early Election Hague Calls for Early Election
Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed
High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit
Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet
Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper
Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax