PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Mrs Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 8 March.

Q2 Maggie Throup (Erewash)

Q3 Chris Green (Bolton West)

Q4 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) What recent assessment she has made of the (a) performance of the economy and (b) adequacy of provision of public services in the Midlands Engine region; and if she will make a statement.

Q5 Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen)

Q6 Mark Menzies (Fylde)

Q7 Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South)

Q8 Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central)

Q9 Julie Cooper (Burnley)

Q10 Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East)

Q11 Johnny Mercer (Plymouth, Moor View)

Q12 Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase)

Q13 Geraint Davies (Swansea West)

Q14 Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)

Q15 Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell)

March 8, 2017 at 11:51 am



Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

