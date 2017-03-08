Pendle Council Now Effectively Ruled By BNP-Lib-Lab Coalition

Until recently Pendle Borough Council in Lancashire had a LibDem – Labour coalition with a narrow 25 to 23 majority over the Tories, with one non-aligned BNP councillor. Following an internal row one of the LibDem councillors defected to the Tories making it a hung council, 24 to 24. Except the BNP councillor is backing the Lib-Lab coalition, giving them a majority on budget issues…

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Councillor Brian Parker, the sole British National Party representative on the council, has sided with Labour and the Lib Dems after securing a back-room deal to support the regeneration of land beside the railway in his Marsden ward. In return he voted with the Labour group leader Councillor Mohammed Iqbal against the Tory’s proposed council budget…

Tonight the local Tories have written to Jeremy Corbyn to ask him to intervene. Extraordinary…