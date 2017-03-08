Labour Tax Attacks Deleted From Hammond’s Website

Blog posts from the 2015 election accusing Labour of plotting tax rises have been deleted from Philip Hammond’s campaign website. A series of articles from April and May 2015 have disappeared from runnymedeweybridgeconservatives.com, which features a large photo of Hammond at the top and acted as his campaign website during the election. The vanished articles include attack posters warning of “more taxes” if Labour won, and campaign material claiming “you’d pay with more taxes”. Articles from before and after the election campaign remain on the site, it is only articles from the election campaign that have disappeared. Hammond covering up his broken promise?

Unfortunately, PDFs uploaded to the site during the election campaign have not been deleted. They include campaign literature pledging not to increase NI. In 2015 Hammond’s constituency website pledged not to raise NI, now as Chancellor he has done just that…