Jackie Walker Claims Jewish Media “Pattern”

Anti-Semitism row Corbynista Jackie Walker was yesterday referred to Labour’s highest disciplinary body for possible expulsion from the party. They might want to look at this post on her Facebook page last night. Walker claims that the news of her referral to Labour’s NCC was “leaked” to the Jewish Chronicle and the Guardian’s Jessica Elgot, who Walker notes “previously worked for the Jewish Chronicle”. Walker says “this is a pattern” and “the work goes on”. Sure Labour’s disciplinary panel will be very interested in Jackie’s conspiracy theory about Jews in the media…

Tags: ,
People:
March 8, 2017 at 10:19 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked
Listen: Hawking on Corbyn Listen: Hawking on Corbyn
Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape
Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife
Hague Calls for Early Election Hague Calls for Early Election
Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed
High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit
Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet
Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper
Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May’s Clean Sweep May’s Clean Sweep