Hammond Breaks Tory Manifesto Commitment Not to Raise NI

Philip Hammond has broken the 2015 Tory manifesto commitment not to raise National Insurance contributions. It was there in black and white not once but four times:

“A Conservative Government will not increase the rates of VAT, Income Tax or National Insurance in the next Parliament”

“we can commit to no increases in VAT, Income Tax or National Insurance. Tax rises on working people would harm our economy, reduce living standards and cost jobs”