CPS Corporation Tax Report Reveals Labour Black Hole

This morning’s Centre for Policy Studies report will be worth noting when Corbyn responds to the Budget later. Their new research out today finds that reducing corporation tax from 28% to 20% has helped increase growth and profitability leading to a rise in receipts by 28% since 2011. Labour’s policy is to increase corporation tax to 21.5% to fund £15 billion of extra spending per year. Yet the CPS finds that such a hike would only raise £5 billion, leaving Labour with a £10 billion funding gap. 

Labour have pledged to spend the corporation tax money 11 times already: on the adult skills budget, supporting British steel, ending public sector pay restraint, reintroducing EMA, scrapping tuition fees, extending pension credit, reversing Universal Credit changes, pensions triple lock, social care, the NHS and PIPs. And now the experts say it won’t raise anything like as much as they need. Ammo for the Tories when Corbyn gets up to respond to Hammond…

Tags: , , ,
March 8, 2017 at 8:28 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history in a pan-European project”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked Goodbye M’Lord: Heseltine Sacked
Listen: Hawking on Corbyn Listen: Hawking on Corbyn
Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape Listen: Surrey Council “Sweetheart Deal” Tape
Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife Hammond Transferred Shares and Property to Wife
Hague Calls for Early Election Hague Calls for Early Election
Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed
High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit
Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet
Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper
Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch