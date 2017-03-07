Corbyn Avoids Snap Election Question SIX Times

Corbyn coy on whether he would welcome a snap election and on whether he would win it. “We will try our very best” eventually became “we believe we can win”. Doesn’t sound like it – he wouldn’t give a yes or no answer…
Corbyn coy on whether he would welcome a snap election and on whether he would win it. “We will try our very best” eventually became “we believe we can win”. Doesn’t sound like it – he wouldn’t give a yes or no answer…
Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:
“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”