Surrey Council Leader Admits “Gentleman’s Agreement” in Leaked Tape

Pre-Budget bombshell for the government: BBC Surrey has got hold of a leaked recording where Surrey council leader David Hodge admits he secured a “gentleman’s agreement” with the government over the council tax referendum. In the leaked tape Hodge says he has written assurances and recordings from ministers including Sajid Javid. He says he secured a “gentleman’s agreement” with the government – something he and Number 10 have publicly denied. And he claims Javid met with Philip Hammond and then relayed to Surrey council “things we could say and things we couldn’t say”.

When Corbyn made the allegations of a sweetheart deal at PMQs Theresa May accused him of “alternative facts”. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said that “the suggestion there was extra money promised” was “without any basis”. Uh oh…

March 7, 2017 at 5:30 pm



Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

