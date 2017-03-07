Heseltine Sacked

Heseltine says he has been sacked as a government adviser at DCLG after rebelling in the Lords on Brexit tonight. He had unsurprisingly faced calls for his head from Tory MPs and peers in recent weeks. Inevitable.
Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:
“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”