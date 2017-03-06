Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel Keeper

A former brothel-keeper is lending a hand to Tory candidate Andy Street’s campaign to become Mayor of the West Midlands. David Bourne – once a Conservative councillor – ran a knocking shop from his end-of-terrace home with wife Carol, according to reports at the time. Punters could enjoy on-camera three-ways for £150 an hour. Bourne’s details are on Street’s campaign site as a contact for those who want to join the Tory campaign. Tonight Bourne told Guido: “I have been delivering some leaflets. It’s a long while ago. There was no investigation. No police action”. These days he’s Street-walking, though only to knock on doors…