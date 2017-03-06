Skeletons in McCluskey’s Closet: Anti-Len Protest at Unite

A protest took place outside Unite’s headquarters this morning exposing the skeletons in Len McCluskey’s closet. Gerard Coyne-supporting Unite members brandished four life-size skeletons bearing the stories McCluskey doesn’t want to talk about during the election campaign: “Luxury Apartment”, “Subs Up Services Down”, “Loans to Jeremy Corbyn” and “Cling on Till I’m 71”.

The demonstration was timed to coincide with a meeting of the union’s executive. Len was supposed to attend but was nowhere to be seen.

Around 20 pro-Len activists attempted to stage a counter-protest, trying to cover the skeletons with placards, chasing both anti-Len protesters and the press pack up and down the road.

Asked if McCluskey had organised the counter-protest, one said: “This is nothing to do with Len McCluskey, this is a spontaneous action.” Red Len’s footsoldiers couldn’t prevent the skeletons in his closet being exposed…

March 6, 2017 at 11:54 am



Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

