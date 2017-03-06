Diane Abbott’s Trumpian Tax Denial

Cascade of media stories claiming Corbyn bungled tax return. All wrong. Turns out media did not read return properly. Illustrates media bias — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 6, 2017

This tweet from Diane Abbott is positively Trumpian. She says it is “wrong” that Corbyn bungled his tax return. To be clear, he declared his Leader of the Opposition salary in the pensions and state benefits section. Tax accountants agree this is bizarre and unorthodox, and there is no explanation from his team why it was declared like this. Diane says the media did not read Corbyn’s return properly. No – journalists asked Corbyn’s office for an explanation, they were unable to provide one for several hours. And they are still unable to answer the outstanding questions…

UPDATE: Statement from Labour six hours later.