Death Tax Wasn’t Just Awkward For Hammond

The Sunday papers reported that Philip Hammond has shelved plans for a new death tax after deciding his previous statements on the policy meant a u-turn would be too toxic. The Sunday Mirror said Hammond “feared he’d look a plonker”, while the Sunday Times quoted an aide:

“Virtually everyone who was in the cabinet when the death tax was first suggested is on the record saying it is a terrible idea. That’s quite hard to get around.”

Guido knows another reason why a death tax would be a very brave move by the Tories. Which top CCHQ aide was at the forefront of those vicious attacks on Labour’s death tax back in 2010? The Conservative Research Department’s then deputy director, now Downing Street chief of staff Nick Timothy…

Tags: ,
People:
March 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May’s Clean Sweep May’s Clean Sweep
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone
Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d
New Political Editors Announced New Political Editors Announced
Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning