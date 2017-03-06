Death Tax Wasn’t Just Awkward For Hammond

The Sunday papers reported that Philip Hammond has shelved plans for a new death tax after deciding his previous statements on the policy meant a u-turn would be too toxic. The Sunday Mirror said Hammond “feared he’d look a plonker”, while the Sunday Times quoted an aide:

“Virtually everyone who was in the cabinet when the death tax was first suggested is on the record saying it is a terrible idea. That’s quite hard to get around.”

Guido knows another reason why a death tax would be a very brave move by the Tories. Which top CCHQ aide was at the forefront of those vicious attacks on Labour’s death tax back in 2010? The Conservative Research Department’s then deputy director, now Downing Street chief of staff Nick Timothy…