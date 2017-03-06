Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi’s Parliament Visit

Speaker John Bercow splurged more than £11,000 of taxpayer’s money when he hosted human rights abusing Xi Jinping, Guido can reveal. The Chinese leader made a brief visit to parliament during a 2015 state visit when he addressed members of both the Commons and Lords – the honour Bercow last month said he would deny to President Trump. Figures obtained by Guido reveal a full breakdown of the costs involved, including £246 spent on flowers and £1,593 to hire furniture:

Staging, lighting and filming: £9,339.36 Furniture hire: £1,593.60 Flowers: £246.00 Total: £11,178.36

£11,000 of your cash palling up to a dictator…