Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi’s Parliament Visit

Speaker John Bercow splurged more than £11,000 of taxpayer’s money when he hosted human rights abusing Xi Jinping, Guido can reveal. The Chinese leader made a brief visit to parliament during a 2015 state visit when he addressed members of both the Commons and Lords – the honour Bercow last month said he would deny to President Trump. Figures obtained by Guido reveal a full breakdown of the costs involved, including £246 spent on flowers and £1,593 to hire furniture:

Staging, lighting and filming: £9,339.36

Furniture hire: £1,593.60

Flowers: £246.00

Total: £11,178.36

£11,000 of your cash palling up to a dictator…

March 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm



Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

