Hammond: Brexit Bill Won’t Be €60 Billion

Suggestions of the UK facing a large Brexit bill are political positioning from the EU according to @PHammondMP #Peston pic.twitter.com/DgSDYz9JXB — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) March 5, 2017

Hammond says he doesn’t “recognise” the EU’s €60 billion Brexit bill figure though says Britain will pay what it owes…

What if we don’t get a trade deal with the EU? “We will fight back and forge new trade deals around the world” says @PHammondMP #marr pic.twitter.com/ntrF9TOD8n — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 5, 2017

And we will “fight back and forge new trade deals around the world” if we don’t get a trade deal with the EU…