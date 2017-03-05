Hammond: Brexit Bill Won’t Be €60 Billion

Hammond says he doesn’t “recognise” the EU’s €60 billion Brexit bill figure though says Britain will pay what it owes…

And we will “fight back and forge new trade deals around the world” if we don’t get a trade deal with the EU…

March 5, 2017 at 10:52 am



Quote of the Day

Ray Bassett, former Irish ambassador…

“Ireland needs to position itself as the leader of the countries wanting as soft a Brexit as possible.”

