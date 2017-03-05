£40,000 ‘Missing’ From Corbyn’s Tax Return

It’s Budget week so Jeremy Corbyn has published a summary of his tax return to put pressure on Theresa May and Philip Hammond. What could go wrong? Well, it appears £40,000 in earnings from his role as Leader of the Opposition are missing from his 2015/16 declaration. Corbyn declared £114,342 in earnings from his MP’s salary, outside earnings and pension. Yet the £40,000 he should have earned as Labour leader during the financial year does not appear on his return. It is an offence not to declare income correctly. Remember he messed up last year’s tax return too and had to pay a £100 fine. Corbyn also published his National Insurance number and his Unique Taxpayer Reference, which Guido is choosing not to reproduce. Shotgun loaded, aimed and fired straight into his own foot…