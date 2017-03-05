£40,000 ‘Missing’ From Corbyn’s Tax Return

It’s Budget week so Jeremy Corbyn has published a summary of his tax return to put pressure on Theresa May and Philip Hammond. What could go wrong? Well, it appears £40,000 in earnings from his role as Leader of the Opposition are missing from his 2015/16 declaration. Corbyn declared £114,342 in earnings from his MP’s salary, outside earnings and pension. Yet the £40,000 he should have earned as Labour leader during the financial year does not appear on his return. It is an offence not to declare income correctly. Remember he messed up last year’s tax return too and had to pay a £100 fine. Corbyn also published his National Insurance number and his Unique Taxpayer Reference, which Guido is choosing not to reproduce. Shotgun loaded, aimed and fired straight into his own foot…

Tags: , ,
People:
March 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Francois Fillon offers this bold pitch to the French people:

“France is bigger than my mistakes.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

£40k ‘Missing’ from Corbyn Tax Return £40k ‘Missing’ from Corbyn Tax Return
Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May’s Clean Sweep May’s Clean Sweep
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone
Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d
New Political Editors Announced New Political Editors Announced
Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning