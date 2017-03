‘Who would be serving our coffee in Pret?!’ – one audience member’s concerns for a Britain without EU nationals #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qxcFXv8IRP — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 2, 2017

“For anyone else here who works in London, who would be serving our coffee in Pret?” asked an audience member on last night’s question time apparently concerned about the plight of migrants. Reminiscent of Kelly Osbourne asking “who will clean your toilets?” if America cuts Mexican immigration…