IndyRef2 No “Game”

Theresa May comes out fighting ahead of the Scottish Tory conference, accusing Nicola Sturgeon of playing “games” and having “tunnel vision”. Ruth Davidson meanwhile tells the Nats the unionists would win any second indy referendum. The SNP want independence from Westminster and subjugation to Brussels, though that hypocrisy can be turned on English pro-union Brexiteers too. As Ed West notes in the Speccie, how can a Westminster government which is leaving the EU tell the Scots that quitting a larger union to pursue self-determination and self-government is a bad thing? ConHome has an interesting new survey of Tory members which finds nearly one in three seem happy for Scotland to leave the union. Number 10 sees Scotland as the largest potential Brexit pitfall, just wait until the Scottish parliament refuses to approve the Great Repeal Bill…