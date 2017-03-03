Labour Vote Share Down in Redcar Too

Kersal is grabbing the Labour doom headlines this morning, though these two council by-election results in Redcar are worth noting too. The LibDems increased their vote share in Newcomen with a 6% swing from Labour:
Newcomen (Redcar & Cleveland) result:
LDEM: 46.0% (+6.3)
LAB: 28.0% (-5.8)
UKIP: 16.5% (-1.9)
IND: 5.6% (+5.6)
IND: 3.9% (-4.2)
LDem HOLD.
Meanwhile the Tories held Hutton as Labour slipped to third, vote share down 16%:
Hutton (Redcar & Cleveland) result:
CON: 57.4% (+3.6)
LDEM: 21.8% (+4.4)
LAB: 12.2% (-16.6)
UKIP: 8.6% (+8.6)
Con HOLD.
Tory and LibDem vote going up, Labour going down across the North…