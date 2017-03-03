Double 0-Heaven: Bond Girl Stands for Tories

She’s got a licence to thrill and now she’s standing for election: sultry Bond girl Catherine McQueen is today unveiled as a Tory council candidate. Saucepot Catherine, 38, starred in Die Another Day and has also posed for lads mags Loaded and Maxim. The brunette stunner will stand in Camden, a council currently haunted by the SPECTRE of Labour. She said:

“I’m living with my son in what should be a residential area, but when I tell people that Camden Town is a residential area they can’t believe what I’m saying. You have people late at night running through the streets screaming, p**sing in the streets, throwing up. And then in the day you get drug pushers.”

She’s got our vote…

Tags: ,
People:
March 3, 2017 at 10:58 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Francois Fillon offers this bold pitch to the French people:

“France is bigger than my mistakes.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May’s Clean Sweep May’s Clean Sweep
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone
Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d Watch: Nick Timothy Gets Crick’d
New Political Editors Announced New Political Editors Announced
Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Watch: Snarling, Angry Corbyn Watch: Snarling, Angry Corbyn
Gerald Kaufman Dead Gerald Kaufman Dead