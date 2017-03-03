Double 0-Heaven: Bond Girl Stands for Tories

She’s got a licence to thrill and now she’s standing for election: sultry Bond girl Catherine McQueen is today unveiled as a Tory council candidate. Saucepot Catherine, 38, starred in Die Another Day and has also posed for lads mags Loaded and Maxim. The brunette stunner will stand in Camden, a council currently haunted by the SPECTRE of Labour. She said:

“I’m living with my son in what should be a residential area, but when I tell people that Camden Town is a residential area they can’t believe what I’m saying. You have people late at night running through the streets screaming, p**sing in the streets, throwing up. And then in the day you get drug pushers.”

She’s got our vote…