Long-Bailey’s Busy Month

What a month it has been for Rebecca Long-Bailey. At the beginning of February she was the non-entity Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury making her big break on Question Time. A week later she was promoted to Shadow Business Secretary, three days after that she was tipped for leader in a briefing to the Sunday Times. And then look, all of a sudden a flurry of press releases sent out in her name – 12 in 17 days, compared to zero in the 12 days prior. As well as two more set-piece TV interviews. Someone is very keen to boost her profile…