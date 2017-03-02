Lib Dem Donations Outstrip Labour, UKIP Short on Cash

Political party donation figures for the last quarter of 2016 are out:

Conservative and Unionist Party – £3,610,983 Liberal Democrats – £1,972,904 Labour Party – £1,970,055 Green Party – £46,228 Co-operative Party – 39,750 UK Independence Party (UKIP) – £33,228 Women’s Equality Party – £30,000

The Lib Dems have had a fantastic quarter, narrowly beating Labour to take their place as the second best-funded party over the period. UKIP are struggling – they took just three grand more than the Women’s Equality Party. The LibDems are cashing in on being anti-Brexit, they just got a million quid donation from Greg Nasmyth…