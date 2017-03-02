Lib Dem Donations Outstrip Labour, UKIP Short on Cash

Political party donation figures for the last quarter of 2016 are out:

Conservative and Unionist Party – £3,610,983

Liberal Democrats – £1,972,904

Labour Party – £1,970,055

Green Party – £46,228

Co-operative Party – 39,750

UK Independence Party (UKIP) – £33,228

Women’s Equality Party – £30,000

The Lib Dems have had a fantastic quarter, narrowly beating Labour to take their place as the second best-funded party over the period. Guido hears they have secured another major donation from a Blairite former Labour donor which we can expect to see in the next Electoral Commission figures. UKIP are struggling – they took just three grand more than the Women’s Equality Party. The LibDems are cashing in on being anti-Brexit, they just got a million quid donation from Greg Nasmyth…

