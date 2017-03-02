How Telegraph Exploits Revenge Porn Market For Clicks

Ever wondered why newspaper websites publish so many articles about ‘revenge porn’? The answer, of course, is search engine optimisation. MediaGuido can reveal exactly how the Telegraph exploits the revenge porn market and its victims for traffic. This email was sent to journalists ordering them to “target” “popular search terms” like “revenge porn sites” and “Girlfriend revenge”.

Subject: Revenge Porn SEO Research
To: news_newsdesk 

Hello everyone.

I’ve done some keyword research into revenge porn following the recent leaks/scandals etc.

Popular search terms

Revenge Porn Sites – this phrase would be good to target, obviously don’t include site names.
Revenge Porn Site
Revenge Porn Videos
Revenge Porn pics
Girlfriend revenge

Let me know if you need anything else on this “interesting” topic.

The aim is that people trying to find revenge porn online end up clicking on links to the Telegraph, delivering them traffic and ultimately profits. Classy stuff… 

March 2, 2017 at 2:35 pm



