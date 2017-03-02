“F*** Dods”

All is not well at the flashy new Shard office of political publishers Dods. A co-conspirator reveals how shortly after a member of staff was given the sack, the words “F**k Dods” were graffiti-ed inside the very expensive men’s toilets: “All fingers of blame pointed at the recently departed. But when another 3 cubicles were done the same the next day, and yet another the day after, it seems to be coming from current staff. Which is unsurprising given morale is at an all time low”. Not much to smile about there at the moment…