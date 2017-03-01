Tories Troll Corbyn With Copeland Swearing In

The Tories rub salt into Corbyn’s wounds by swearing in Trudy Harrison immediately after PMQs. Jez is forced to watch Copeland’s new Tory MP take her seat…
The Tories rub salt into Corbyn’s wounds by swearing in Trudy Harrison immediately after PMQs. Jez is forced to watch Copeland’s new Tory MP take her seat…
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”