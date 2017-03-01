PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 1 March
Q2 Mr Steve Reed (Croydon North)
Q3 Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)
Q4 Mary Glindon (North Tyneside)
Q5 Roger Mullin (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
Q6 Sarah Olney (Richmond Park)
Q7 Judith Cummins (Bradford South)
Q8 Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty)
Q9 Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)
Q10 Alex Cunningham (Stockton North)
Q11 Bob Blackman (Harrow East)
Q12 Kevin Barron (Rother Valley)
Q13 Andrew Bingham (High Peak)
Q14 Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire)
Q15 Victoria Prentis (Banbury)
