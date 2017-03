May’s Clean Sweep

According to the latest YouGov poll, Theresa May is ahead of Jeremy Corbyn with all the following groups:

All voters: May 49% – 15% Corbyn

Leave voters: May: 71% – 8% Corbyn

Remain voters: May 35% – 24% Corbyn

Tory voters: May 95% – 0% Corbyn

UKIP voters: May 66% – 4% Corbyn

LibDem voters: May 30% – 15% Corbyn

2015 Tory voters: May 85% – 3% Corbyn

2015 UKIP voters: May 70% – 7% Corbyn

2015 LibDem voters: May 41% – 12% Corbyn

Men: May 53% – 14% Corbyn

Women: May 46% – 15% Corbyn

18-24 year-olds: May 31 – 23% Corbyn

25-49 year-olds: May 39% – 18% Corbyn

50-64 year-olds: May 58% – 12% Corbyn

65+ voters: May 70% – 6% Corbyn

ABC1 voters: May 52% – 14% Corbyn

C2DE voters: May 46% – 15% Corbyn

London voters: May 41% – 18% Corbyn

Rest of Southern voters: May 55% – 12% Corbyn

Midlands / Welsh voters: May 55% – 12% Corbyn

Northern voters: May 46% – 18% Corbyn

Scottish voters: May 39% – 17% Corbyn

Corbyn is ahead only with Labour voters, and only by 53% to 11%. As close to a clean sweep as a Tory Prime Minister is ever going to get…