Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday

According to a tweet from the much followed EyeSpy.MP former PMs Major and Cameron were spotted lunching in the Goring Hotel dining room yesterday. The posh Belgravia venue is discreet (try the Cornish cod and lobster). Was Dave buying lunch by way of congratulations to John for his kicking of Brexiteers on Monday? There is no doubt May would have been on the menu.

Conspiracy theorists will be intrigued….