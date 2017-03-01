Licence Fee Raised to £147

The annual television licence fee will increase to £147 from £145.50 on April 1 this year, the first increase since 2010. Bad week for the news to come out following revelations of bullying and heavy-handed enforcement practices and news that thousands of licence fee hearings are held in secret without legal representation. Meanwhile, ITV today announced a profit fall and advertising shortfall. Auntie taken care of for another year…

UPDATE: The Freedom Association’s Axe the TV Tax campaign say:

“It’s hardly a shock that the Beeb took the first opportunity it could to raise the licence fee. It will say that it’s still wonderful value – not that anything taken from you under the threat of a prison sentence can be described as value for money. It’s time this telly tax was abolished. We should have a choice whether or not we want to fund Auntie.” 

