Fillon: I Will Not Give In, I Will Not Give Up, I Will Not Withdraw

Scandal-hit centre-right candidate Francois Fillon has refused to withdraw from the French presidential race following the employment scandal involving his Wales-born wife Penelope. He abruptly cancelled a scheduled campaign appearance this morning, summoning journalists to his HQ in Paris where he announced he had been put under formal investigation by a judge. He says he’s the victim of a “political assassination” and a press witch hunt. But he sensationally told his audience:

“I will not give in. I will not give up. I am not prepared to withdraw.”

He says he won’t surrender to the “extreme right” or the “continuation of Hollande”. The received Gallic wisdom is this is good for Macron, less so for Le Pen…

Tags: ,
People:
March 1, 2017 at 11:37 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ray Bassett, former Irish ambassador…

“Ireland needs to position itself as the leader of the countries wanting as soft a Brexit as possible.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”