Fillon: I Will Not Give In, I Will Not Give Up, I Will Not Withdraw

Scandal-hit centre-right candidate Francois Fillon has refused to withdraw from the French presidential race following the employment scandal involving his Wales-born wife Penelope. He abruptly cancelled a scheduled campaign appearance this morning, summoning journalists to his HQ in Paris where he announced he had been put under formal investigation by a judge. He says he’s the victim of a “political assassination” and a press witch hunt. But he sensationally told his audience:

“I will not give in. I will not give up. I am not prepared to withdraw.”

He says he won’t surrender to the “extreme right” or the “continuation of Hollande”. The received Gallic wisdom is this is good for Macron, less so for Le Pen…