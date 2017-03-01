Breitbart Readers Offered “Military Grade” Armageddon Survival Kits

Breitbart has sent its readers a “special message” warning that the world is on the brink of a “major crisis” and telling them they should buy a “4-week survival food supply” in case of impending economic doom:

“The economy is teetering on the brink of collapse – all it takes is one bad day to bring the overly-inflated stock market bubble down. Meanwhile, our government doesn’t have the capacity – let alone the unity – to protect and provide for all in the event of a major crisis. That’s why every responsible citizen needs to take it upon themselves to prepare while there’s still time.”