Vodafone Boss: Mobile Roaming Charges Won’t Rise Post-Brexit

The claim that mobile phone roaming charges would rise post-Brexit was one of Project Fear’s best lines. Hence why it was parroted time and time again during the referendum:

Treasury: Abolition of roaming fees would not include Britons if UK leaves EU

Tim Farron: “From the cost of food and petrol to mobile phone bills, Brexit is hitting consumers in the pocket”

Britain Stronger in Europe: “Being in the EU means you pay less for… mobile roaming charges”

Deloitte report said using your phone abroad could become more expensive post-Brexit

Financial Times: “British mobile phone users face bills of up to €50 for each song they stream while roaming in the EU”

Guardian: “UK tourists face mobile phone roaming charges post-Brexit”

Indeed, Britain Stronger in Europe explicitly used the words “more roaming charges on mobile phones” on this graphic:

Today, the chief executive of Vodafone has signalled that post-Brexit mobile phone costs are not likely to rise. Vittorio Colao dismissed talk of increases as “not very logical”. He continued:

“We treat Switzerland, which is not part of the EU, as part of it so why would we not treat the UK that way?“

The claim costs would go up was peddled by the Treasury and the official Remain campaign. Seems, once again, that it wasn’t true…