Green Leader: I Killed a Man in Car Accident When I Was 17

Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley reveals to TalkRadio that he killed a man with his car in an accident when he was 17:

“When I was 17, I was actually driving a car and I did kill someone. I was coming back from a gig and a guy came out in front of me and I killed him, and I’ve had to live with that for the rest of my life. I grew up with a strong moral code and it felt as though I had been responsible by mistake… My faith helped me through it.”

The police did not press charges as Bartley was not driving recklessly. As honesty from politicians goes, that is up there.